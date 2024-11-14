Women to Watch: Ashley ‘Lux’ Mohr; 101 The Fox, Kansas City

(By Charese Frugé) Ashley “Lux” Mohr is Co-Host of Sparks & Lux on Cumulus Media’s 101 The Fox (KCFX) in Kansas City. She started her radio career at KWKJ/KOKO in Warrensburg, MO. At a job fair on the CMU college campus, she picked up the last application on the table, filled it out on the spot, and wrote, “Will work for peanuts,” on the top corner.

They hired her to do weekends and overnights with no previous experience. She worked there for a year before moving home to St. Louis to finish her degree at Webster University (Class of 08).

She was later hired at KPNT 105.7 The Point as a part-time promotions assistant and later added part-time weekends on air. “I was determined to make radio my career,” says Lux. “And in August of 2011, I went full time as the midday host and in 2012 I moved to afternoons. I stayed there until November 2016. My boss asked if I wanted a challenge, so after almost 10 years solo in Alt Rock, I moved next door to what was KNOU Now 96.3 to create a Top 40 morning show called ‘Lux and Tim Convy.’” That lasted 11 months before I was shuffled back to afternoons at The Point (right before the Hubbard buyout of Emmis), where I stayed till I ‘retired’ in May of 2022.

In addition to Lux’s Co-hosting duties, she is also the Public Address Announcer/In-Game Host for the MLS Next Pro Team St. Louis City SC 2. “I have announced for The St. Louis Ambush, University of Missouri, Big 12 Conference Championships, and recently made history as the first female Public Address Announcer for NWSL’s team,”

history,” Mohr adds. “I played soccer most of my life and it’s still a massive passion, so I love partnering it with my love of public speaking.”

For Lux, getting into the radio business was kind of random. “I got into radio because I needed a part-time job, to be honest, and I didn’t know anything about it. I do know I was a HUGE listener my entire life. I would record my favorite songs on cassette but would leave the radio DJ talking over the intro, and I would practice in my mirror. I brought a microphone and recorder for ‘Show and Tell’ in second grade and taught my classmates how to do taglines…so I think I was meant for this. From the first day at The Point, I fell head over heels. I loved the music, the audience, and the entertainment of it all.”

“I love to connect, and when it’s done right, that is the ultimate goal in radio…. connection,” says Lux. “I’m also a MASSIVE Alt Rock fan who grew up in the ’90s, so being on the station I listened to as a kid, in my hometown was literally the best job I could have asked for. I remember crying when my boss told me I could be full-time on air. It is still in my Top 10 days of all time.”

“The vibe of our show is High,” explains Lux. “We talk about everything and nothing all at once. We are just the two Millennials who were raised on classic rock and want to have some fun with you on your way to work/school/etc. Thanks to being ‘Live and Local’ our show is also very Kansas City driven. Personally, I just want to relate. I want people to feel connected to me. The farther down the technology rabbit hole society goes, the more I think we are craving connection, and really good local radio does that.”

Some of the most exciting experiences for Lux so far have been A-list interviews. “I got to interview Jack White and Ed Sheeran,’ says Lux. “I was lucky to do a ton of interviews with some of my favorite artists. I love the randomness of radio. One day you are ramping up songs and another you are repelling off the Four Seasons or doing trapeze. I also got to broadcast from Lollapalooza and The Jamieson Distillery in Dublin. Both I’ve gotten to do more than once.”

“Being a good on-air talent requires that you give of yourself and your personal life often,” says Lux. “In order to connect you must share your life experience on the radio, and that can lead to major challenges. It can lead to parasocial relationships that can sometimes become unhealthy. I have been cyberbullied, sexually harassed, and stalked. I’m always thankful for my bosses for taking every threat seriously. I’ve also learned to find a healthier balance and to not let this job become my identity. That can be a real challenge in any career but ours especially. Early in my career, I was “Lux from The Point” and I couldn’t imagine my life without radio. If I got fired, who would I be without the station? Before leaving radio in 2022, I had prepped myself for life outside of the spotlight on the mic with that in mind. It was still a mental trip after disconnecting from the ‘mother ship.’ Now upon my return, I have a much healthier balance and have learned I don’t need to share it all.”

When it comes to DEI in the industry, Lux has strong opinions. “We have a LOT of work to do,” she insists. “We need to create an inclusive culture, first and foremost. On the hiring side, we could diversify our recruitment channels, have diverse hiring panels, and make the job descriptions with more inclusive language. I would also suggest partnering with organizations, schools, and community groups that serve underrepresented communities, to network in spaces geared toward diverse talent. While we have a lot of talented jocks ‘on the beach,’ we need to be looking for diversity when hiring. It benefits us to have brains from all walks of life working toward the goals of the company.”

“One of the biggest problems we face as an industry today is we lack the resources in many places to do ‘Digital’ well,” says Lux. “I know we talk a lot about ‘Digital’ being the future, but what is ‘Digital?’…It’s videos and sponsored pre-rolls, it’s social media, it’s banner ads and so much more. In order to do it well, in my opinion, we need dedicated digital departments. We need videographers/editors, we need social media managers and digital marketing/sales specialists.”

“At KPNT I was able to make money for myself and the station by doing social media assets included in sale packages. An on-site remote, with a FB live day-of, and two posts leading up to the event, along with endorsements…build a FULL package and serve all of the client’s needs. I loved some of the fun video campaigns we’ve done, and seeing the client’s success was mega rewarding.”

As for what’s ahead for Lux, “I want us to build a large community of listeners here in KC with my dude, Sparks,” she says. “Long Term, I want to create a legacy for being a connector. In radio, we connect people to their favorite music, fun exciting events, useful products/services, and when needed emergency information/assistance. But mostly I’m here for the human connection!”

Follow Ashley “Lux” Mohr on all socials: @luxstlou

Charese Frugé is an award-winning Content, Broadcast, and Marketing executive with over 20 years of experience in markets like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, San Diego, and Las Vegas. As the owner of MC Media, she works with radio brands and individual talents, especially young women, helping them grow their brands and negotiate on their own behalf. Find her at @MCMediaOnline. See more Women to Watch here.