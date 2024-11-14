How Lucas Cridland Helps Agencies Embrace Radio Advertising

From the integration of broadcast and digital tools to addressing advertiser skepticism, how can radio better position itself to attract advertisers and remain a powerful tool in the marketing mix? Radio Ink discussed the details with veteran media buyer Lucas Cridland, who has become an advocate for radio advertising among agencies.

Originally from the UK and based in the US since 2015, Cridland shares insights on the power of radio advertising, overcoming advertiser skepticism, effective leadership, integrating broadcast and digital tools, and how cultural differences between the US and UK shape business strategies. He was also joined by BMG360 SVP of Growth & New Business Development Thomas Starr to offer advice on how radio can better position itself to attract advertisers.

Here’s some of what was said:

Radio Ink: Do you think that radio as an industry should be more proactive in selling itself to advertisers, buyers, and agencies? Getting out there and saying, “Here we are. This is what we have to offer”?

Lucas Cridland: I know there are efforts underway. There is the RAB — if everybody can come together around a few things, then obviously I think it helps enormously. But I’m almost certain that [the industry] could do better.

The digital industries have done a fabulous job promoting how good and important they are. And you could probably do more in that space. I don’t have, other than the bit that I said before about solving for attribution and effectiveness. I’m not sure, if I was given the challenge, what I would do to do that.

It’s very easy and fashionable to stick the social media channels on a plan. When you’re thinking about “broadcast and digital” and “broadcast or digital,” we think that “and” is a much more powerful word choice than “or” in that space. We’ve shown that to our clients successfully.

Radio Ink: Do you get pushback from B2B clients when you include radio in your marketing mix? What’s your response?

Thomas Starr: Yeah, we do. They’re not as concerned with the top of the funnel, more so the bottom. But to bring in high-quality traffic, a vehicle like audio or television will do that for you. They are mass-reach vehicles, but you’re getting a consumer to engage and respond right away. It’s not as simple as just clicking on a display ad served on social media. So, the quality of an audio or video advertisement response should be significantly higher than something from the digital landscape.

Catch the full feature OUT NOW. Subscribe to Radio Ink‘s revamped print edition, digital edition, or both – click here. For a limited time, subscription prices are cut in half to celebrate our rebrand!