WCI Doubles Down In Springfield With Fast Four Station Addition

Woodward Communications, Inc. has agreed to acquire four radio stations in Springfield, IL, from Mid-West Family Broadcasting, This purchase follows WCI’s recent $4.3 million purchase of four additional Springfield stations from Neuhoff Media.

WCI plans to merge operations for Mid-West Family’s WNNS, WQLZ, WMAY, and WMAY-AM with the former Neuhoff properties – WXAJ, WFMB, WCVS, and WFMB-AM – at the latter’s current offices and studios. As part of its compliance with FCC ownership rules, WCI has agreed to divest WCVS in Springfield, which it picked up as Neuhoff shed its radio portfolio.

Additionally, the company will divest two recently acquired stations in Bloomington – WIHN and WWHX – and enter a Local Marketing Agreement with Great Plains Media to operate WBBE as WCI seeks to concentrate its resources on the Springfield market.

WCI Springfield Market Manager Kevin O’Dea will remain in his role. O’Dea began his radio career in 1978 with Mid-West Family’s WMAY-AM in Springfield. O’Dea will continue to report to Kelly Radandt, Marketing Manager for WCI’s radio groups in Appleton, WI, and Illinois.

WCI CEO and President Tom Woodward commented, “We are excited about this opportunity and look forward to integrating Mid-West’s solid brands into our Springfield operations. Over a period of time, our plan is to co-locate all of the stations and related operations into Mid-West Family’s current office and studios, which we believe will create synergies that will benefit our employee-owners, our customers, and the community.”

The acquisition, divestitures, and LMA are subject to FCC approval. Greg Guy of Tideline Partners advised WCI on the Mid-West Family acquisition, divestitures, and LMA, while Bob Heymann Jr., Managing Director of Media Services Group – Chicago, advised Mid-West Family.