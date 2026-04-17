Lost in Translation? Here’s What It Takes to Reach U.S. Hispanics

The Hispanic market represents one of the fastest-growing and most economically influential audiences in the US. And yet, a gap persists between the opportunity and the depth of the effort when it comes to advertising. Brands translate. They rarely transform.

They reach for the demographic without reaching for the culture, but audiences can tell the difference every time.

In our upcoming May issue, Radio Ink asked the Medallas de Cortez Marketer of the Year finalists what the biggest challenges are in getting advertisers to understand the Hispanic consumer and adapt their messaging accordingly.

Here is some of what they told us:

“Helping advertisers understand that the Hispanic audience is not a monolithic group. It is a diverse and culturally rich community with different national backgrounds, traditions, and values. Successful messaging requires authenticity and cultural awareness rather than simple translation.”

“Too many advertisers still treat language as the strategy when, in reality, culture is the strategy. Reaching Hispanic audiences isn’t about simply translating a message into Spanish — it’s about understanding the cultural insights, values, traditions, and lived experiences that shape how this audience connects with brands.”

“The Hispanic market is incredibly diverse, and brands often overlook acculturation. A first-generation Hispanic immigrant… will respond very differently to messaging than a second- or third-generation Hispanic who was born and raised in the United States. Effective marketing must reflect that reality.”

Curious about who said what? Radio Ink Magazine’s May issue, featuring the Medallas de Cortez honorees, comes out Monday, May 11. Click HERE to subscribe today. Join us as we crown the Medallas de Cortez winners in Phoenix, May 26 & 27, during Hispanic Radio Conference 2026. Early bird pricing ends soon!