Hispanic Radio Conference Sets Executive Super Session Lineup

There has never been a better time to be in Hispanic radio. There has also never been a more complicated one. Advertisers are chasing the US’s fastest-growing consumer base, and the executives who built this format are having to move even faster to cash in.

How are they doing it? Get the answers in-person at Radio Ink‘s Hispanic Radio Conference 2026 during the Executive Super Session.

Moderated by Radio Ink President and Publisher Deborah Parenti, the Executive Super Session brings together four of the most consequential leaders in the space: Bustos Media President John Bustos, Entravision Audio President Eduardo Maytorena, Norsan Media President Edgar Saucedo, and MediaCo CEO Albert Rodriguez.

Don’t wait. It’s not too late to score early bird registration today.

The conversation will cover the full state of the business of Hispanic radio, from revenue trajectory and ratings momentum to the advertiser priorities reshaping the marketplace. It will also reckon honestly with the competitive pressures that make this moment as challenging as it is promising. These executives are responding not by abandoning what works, but by reinforcing it.

Meet your teachers:

John Bustos owns and operates all five Spanish-language radio stations in the Wisconsin market. He previously co-founded Z Spanish Media alongside his brother Amador, building a 32-station network in top-25 markets before merging with Entravision Communications at a $475 million valuation.

Eduardo Maytorena has served as President of Entravision Audio since February overseeing radio and digital audio programming, local sales in radio-only markets, and network and national sales. He previously served as SVP and General Sales Manager for Entravision’s Los Angeles market and has held senior sales roles at Spanish Broadcasting System, Radio Centro, and HOY Newspaper.

Albert Rodriguez brought more than 25 years of media industry experience to MediaCo when he joined as Chief Revenue Officer in 2024, ascending to President and CEO in 2025. He previously served as President and COO of Spanish Broadcasting System from 2012 to 2023.

Edgar Saucedo oversees operations across more than 50 radio frequencies, four television stations, four regional print publications, digital platforms, and large-scale live events for Norsan Media, one of the country’s leading Hispanic multimedia companies.

Parenti remarked, “It’s an honor to moderate this session with these outstanding Hispanic radio leaders. This is a diverse and forward-thinking group of top broadcast executives, each with a vision and path to the industry’s future that I look foward to exploring with them. I think the audience will walk away inspired and excited about that future.”

About Hispanic Radio Conference 2026

This year’s conference, taking place May 27–28 at the Hilton Phoenix Tapatio Cliffs Resort, brings the industry together under one roof for two days of high-impact sessions, networking, and the prestigious Medallas de Cortez awards ceremony.

The two-day event brings together Hispanic radio executives, programmers, sales leaders, and digital strategists for sessions covering the full range of challenges and opportunities facing the industry. This year’s agenda includes a keynote on the future of Hispanic radio in a digital world, a deep dive into reaching Gen Z Hispanic audiences, and an executive super session where industry leaders will address revenue, ratings, and advertiser priorities.