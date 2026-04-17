ENCO Upgrades SPECai With Multi-Voice and Video Capability

ENCO, Benztown, and Compass Media Networks are coming to NAB Show with an upgrade to AI-powered spec ad platform SPECai: multi-voice generation with emotion control, integrated sound effects, and a new plug-in that converts finished radio spots into video for digital advertising campaigns.

The platform lets account executives generate commercials with scripts, voiceovers, and music beds through InstaSpot, which produces a complete spec ad from nothing more than an advertiser’s website URL. The latest updates bring multi-voice and emotion control to InstaSpot and the broader platform, allowing spots to feature multiple speakers with customizable tone.

Producers can also add and position sound effects within ads. A Voice-to-Voice feature lets users record their own performance and convert it into a synthetic voice.

The new video plug-in, previewing at NAB, pulls scripts and audio from previously produced radio spots and packages them as video units, giving sales teams a path toward multi-platform ad delivery from existing inventory.

ENCO President Ken Frommert said, “These enhancements are all about empowering sales teams to be more creative, more responsive, and more effective in the moment. SPECai has always been about speed, but now we’re adding deeper creative control without sacrificing simplicity.”

“At its core, SPECai is about helping broadcasters win more business. These new capabilities take that mission further by giving teams the tools they need to create, present and close in real time.”