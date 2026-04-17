Xperi’s DTS AutoStage Adds Premium Tier With Premium Features

Xperi is giving radio stations their first look at near-real-time competitive rankings by daypart with the new DTS AutoStage Broadcaster Portal Premium, as the broadcast tech company adds a premium tier to its DTS AutoStage platform, first launched in 2023.

Built on a platform already pulling more than 34 million hours of monthly US listening data from over 16 million vehicles, participating stations can see where they rank in their local market and adjacent markets across five dayparts: overnight, morning drive, midday, afternoon drive, and evening. Data is accessible by day, week, month, and quarter rather than the delayed reporting cycles the industry has relied on historically.

Additional premium features include expanded music charts of weekly top 100 song rankings with spins, average sessions per spin, and week-over-week movement, full data export for advertiser presentations, and enhanced combined listening heatmaps that unify FM, HD, and translator frequencies into a single view across weekly and monthly windows.

The DTS AutoStage Broadcaster Portal Premium is available to all stations broadcasting in analog and digital. Xperi will demonstrate the platform at NAB Show 2026.

Xperi SVP of Commercial Strategy and Partnerships Joe D’Angelo said: “We knew when we first launched the DTS AutoStage Broadcaster Portal that we were capturing lightning in a bottle by providing radio stations with a level of visibility into their audience that had not previously existed.”

“As we talked to broadcasters across the country, we worked to advance the portal to bring them exactly the kind of granular, actionable intelligence they needed. The result is our new premium tier, which for the first time in our industry, enables broadcasters of every size — from major-market leaders to local community stations — to see where their stations rank in their markets and neighboring markets, at any hour of the day!”