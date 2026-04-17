Slay Stays In Nashville’s Zone With Cumulus Continuation

ESPN and SEC Network College Basketball Analyst Ron Slay has signed a multi-year deal to remain on Cumulus Media Nashville’s 104.5 The Zone (WGFX) next to Brent Dougherty and Dawn Davenport on 3HL, continuing the former UT player’s five-year stint on the show.

3HL also streams on 104.5 The Zone TV and is available on demand through the station’s podcast network.

Cumulus Nashville VP/Market Manager Allison Warren said, “Ron Slay is one of the most authentic, magnetic personalities in Nashville. His story, his voice, and his connection to this community are irreplaceable. Locking in Ron long-term sends a clear message – there’s still so much more ahead, and we’re just getting started.”

Station Programming Operations Manager Paul Mason added, “Ron is a game-changer. He brings energy, curiosity, and joy to everything he touches. Watching his growth – not just as a broadcaster, but as a leader and connector – has been incredible. His ceiling truly doesn’t exist, and we’re excited to see what this next chapter brings.”

Slay stated, “This city raised me. This station believed in me. And the people who listen every day keep pushing me to be better. 3HL is home and we’re just getting warmed up. I’m grateful and excited for what’s next.”