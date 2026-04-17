‘Bob & Tom’ Show Co-Founder Bob Kevoian Dead at 75

Bob Kevoian, co-founder of the nationally syndicated The Bob & Tom Show, died Friday following a three-year battle with gastric cancer. He and Tom Griswold built the Indianapolis-based morning program into one of the most widely heard in the country.

The show confirmed his passing on social media, saying, “It is with profound sadness that we announce the loss of Bob Kevoian, beloved co-founder and longtime host of The Bob & Tom Show, who passed away peacefully Friday afternoon at his home, surrounded by family and friends. Details regarding memorial services will be shared at a later time.”

Kevoian began his radio career at WMBN in Petoskey, Michigan, in 1979. It was at a bar in nearby Harbor Springs where he crossed paths with Tom Griswold. After a stint at WJML, they eventually settled in Indianapolis, launching The Bob & Tom Show on WFBQ in 1983. The show entered national syndication in 1995.

Kevoian retired at the end of 2015, following Bob & Tom‘s induction into the Radio Hall of Fame. Following his 2023 diagnosis, Kevoian started The Bob & Cancer Show podcast alongside his wife, Becky, and show contributor Whit Grayson.