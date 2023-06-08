Kevoian Brings Humor, Support In ‘The Bob and Cancer Show’

Bob Kevoian, former co-host of The Bob & Tom Show, along with his wife Becky Kevoian and friend Whit Grayson, has launched a new podcast called The Bob and Cancer Show. The podcast chronicles Bob’s experiences following a gastric cancer diagnosis.

The initial episodes cover topics such as the shock of the diagnosis, maintaining a positive mindset, and using food as a tool in the fight against cancer. Bob, Becky, and Whit aim to offer support and humor to listeners facing similar challenges. The podcast debuted on Wednesday, June 7th, following Bob’s appearance as a guest on The Bob & Tom Show.