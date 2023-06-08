iHeartPodcasts Takes ‘Wilder’ Look At Beloved Author

iHeartPodcasts has released the first episode of Wilder, an original podcast exploring the life and legacy of American icon Laura Ingalls Wilder. The podcast debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival as part of the 2023 audio storytelling lineup. New episodes, hosted by Glynnis MacNicol, debut every Thursday.

Wilder focuses on the author’s life and her impact as a great American storyteller through the Little House on The Prairie book series. The podcast delves into the fascinating and sometimes controversial aspects of Wilder’s life, which spanned almost a full century of American history.