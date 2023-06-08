Who Was Buried In Sugar Land’s Unmarked Cemetery?

The investigative podcast series Sugar Land, produced by The Texas Newsroom and Austin NPR member KUT, delves into the discovery of an unmarked cemetery in 2018. 95 bodies were found during the construction of a new school in Sugar Land, Texas. The graves date back to the post-Civil War era when Black men were sent to convict labor camps in the area for sugarcane harvesting.

The podcast aims to uncover the identities of those buried there and explores why, years later, the remains have yet to be identified. The podcast, hosted by Brittney Martin and Naomi Reed, will launch on June 16 with new episodes released weekly.