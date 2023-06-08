CoComelon Comes To SiriusXM With Moonbug Radio

SiriusXM has launched a new year-round channel called Moonbug Radio in collaboration with Candle Media’s Moonbug Entertainment. Available now, the kids’ channel offers music and character interaction from shows like CoComelon and Blippi.

Moonbug Radio programming includes instrumental tracks for bedtime and naps, routine and learning-based songs, upbeat tunes for dancing, and holiday-themed playlists. Moonbug brands use music to encourage early learning and development. The channel is available to North American subscribers.

“We are incredibly excited about the opportunity to work with SiriusXM on this exclusively dedicated Moonbug Entertainment radio channel,” said Moonbug Entertainment Managing Director of Operations and Music Jon Benoy. “Having established the largest children’s brands globally, we continuously look for new ways to connect with our audience beyond the screen. Moonbug Radio serves as an exceptional platform for families and children to engage with their favorite brands through music and audio.”