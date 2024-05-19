93.7 BOB-FM’s Holly Williams Exits Hampton Roads Radio

After 34 years of broadcasting to Virginia’s Hampton Roads region, midday host Holly Williams has retired from Sinclair Communications’ 93.7 BOB-FM (WNOB). Williams is moving back north to be closer to her family, including her siblings and her daughter.

Williams’ radio career started in 1990 while contacting local radio stations to support Navy deployments during the Gulf War. Her distinctive voice got her a part time on-air job at 106.9 The Fox (WAFX), which turned into full time shifts. When Saga Communications acquired WAFX in 1993, she was let go and moved to Sinclair’s 96X (WROX).

Along the way, she expanded her role into sales in addition to on-air. Her final shift was on Friday, May 17.

Holly Williams told The Viriginian-Pilot, “I’d talk to listeners and that was always a joy. I met a lot of people. It was really wonderful…Radio is still alive and well.”

Sinclair Communications General Manager Bob Sinclair Jr. added, “Holly’s passion for radio is unmatched. When you walk by the studio, you hear the music playing really loud and that’s because she just loves the music.”