iHeart Chicago’s Brady Takes Country Nights In Music City

iHeartMedia Chicago 103.5 Kiss FM (WKSC) Assistant Program Director Brady is adding another city to his on-air resume. He will start hosting nights on The Big 98 (WSIX) in Nashville as Eddie Foxx, who hosts mornings on Asheville’s 99.9 Kiss Country (WKSF), steps out of the market.

Before his tenure in Chicago, Brady worked at several stations in his native Connecticut, including I98 WILI Willimantic, 98.3 WDAQ Danbury, Music Director at KC 101 WKCI New Haven, and Assistant Program Director at Kiss 95.7 WKSS-FM Hartford.

Brady has been at WKSC since 2013, initially serving as Music Director and night host at WKSC before being promoted to Assistant Program Director and afternoon host in June 2015.

He is also heard on numerous iHeartMedia CHR and Hot AC stations across the country.

Brady posted the news on Facebook, saying, “Nashville was looking for a Post Malone to their Morgan Wallen so they called your boy. I have officially added party host/nights in Nashville to my list of on air duties. I couldn’t be more honored to join the 98 WSIX team and add country music to my brand. Let’s have some fun friends and you catch my show weeknights 7p-10p! Thanks Gator Harrison for this exciting opportunity to join this legendary station.”