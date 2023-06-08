WYSO Public Radio Taps Veteran Fundraiser Burks

Amanda Burks has joined Dayton, OH area WYSO Public Radio to oversee donor and grant development, as well as the station’s marketing efforts. With a career in fundraising spanning more than 15 years in Dayton, Burks has successfully raised over $22 million for various local nonprofits.

In addition to her fundraising expertise, Burks brings strategic marketing experience from her previous role as vice president of vellaInc. Public Relations and Marketing Communications.

“Amanda is a natural leader, a strategic thinker, and an excellent communicator with proven nonprofit fundraising and marketing experience,” said WYSO General Manager Luke Dennis. “She also has great connections in this community, and I know that she will help us expand general support as well as funding for such projects as our new headquarters in Yellow Springs, our satellite studio in downtown Dayton and the unique programming that the Center for Community Voices produces.”

“Having been an avid listener and sustaining member for many years, I am honored to have this opportunity to serve the organization in a new and meaningful way,” said Burks, who also will manage grant development and lead the station’s membership, marketing, and event staff to grow listenership and raise WYSO’s profile. “WYSO has long been a pillar of our community, and with so much growth on the horizon, this is an exciting time to join the team.”