Syndicated host Mark Walters, the founder of Armed American Radio, has filed a defamation lawsuit against OpenAI, alleging that the company’s AI-powered chatbot, ChatGPT, fabricated false legal claims against him. This is believed to be the first defamation complaint related to ChatGPT, which was introduced in November 2022.

According to the lawsuit filed in Georgia’s Superior Court of Gwinnett County, journalist Fred Riehl asked ChatGPT to summarize a case called Second Amendment Foundation v. Ferguson, which involved accusations against Washington’s Attorney General Bob Ferguson. Riehl provided a link to the case but did not know that ChatGPT cannot access URLs, so he received a completely made-up story.

In its fabricated response, ChatGPT falsely claimed that the case was a legal complaint filed by Alan Gottlieb, the founder of the Second Amendment Foundation, against Mark Walters. The AI chatbot even provided an erroneous case number, saying that Walters, “misappropriated funds for personal expenses without authorization or reimbursement, manipulated financial records and bank statements to conceal his activities, and failed to provide accurately and timely financial reports.”

At no point in the actual Second Amendment Foundation v. Ferguson filing is Mark Walters mentioned.

Walters asserts that every statement regarding him in ChatGPT’s response is libelous and malicious, and embezzlement accusations are leading to damage to his reputation and exposing him to public contempt.

OpenAI has yet to comment on Walters’ lawsuit. ChatGPT does give users a disclaimer warning about potential inaccuracies, misleading information, and offensive or biased content. The lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages.