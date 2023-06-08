Jaxon Makes Beeline To Audacy Rochester

Bo Jaxon, talent and PD at KATC in Colorado Springs, has been announced as the new morning show co-host for 92.5 WBEE in Rochester, NY. Jaxon joins The Bee Morning Coffee Club alongside current co-hosts Terry Clifford and TJ Sharp starting Monday, June 12.

Besides his three years at KATC, Jaxon brings experience from previous roles at KWOF and KIMN in Denver, KBBY and KVEN in Ventura, CA, and Audacy’s 98.5 KLUC in Las Vegas.

“We had a lot of qualified applicants for our opening at WBEE, and Bo quickly rose to the top,” said Chris Michaels, Brand Manager 92.5 WBEE. “His passion, creativity, and personality made him the perfect fit to join Terry and TJ on The Bee Morning Coffee Club.”

“I grew up in New Jersey, so thank you, Audacy, for helping me come back home to the East Coast,” said Jaxon. “I am super excited to join The Bee Morning Coffee Club with TJ and Terry. They are incredible talents, and we will have so much fun waking up Rochester! I could not ask for a better opportunity with the leadership team of Tim Roberts, Chris Michaels, and Sue Munn. The sky’s the limit! Let’s get this started!”