A Goodbye For Star Ahead Of Friday Format Flip

Audacy Buffalo air talent Rob Lucas announced that the final day of Star 102.5 (WTSS) as a Hot AC will be Friday, June 9. The station will flip to a Christian music format at 10a. The change comes after Audacy sold WTSS in a package deal to Educational Media Foundation in April.

EMF purchased WTSS along with a Memphis country station (WLFP) from Audacy for $15.5 million.

In his announcement, Lucas assured listeners that while Star 102.5 may be ending, he will continue his career elsewhere. He expressed gratitude to the local management for allowing him to guide the station through its final days. His whole message can be heard here.