Country Music Icon Helps Nashville’s Y’all Make Switch

On Thursday morning, another country station joined the Nashville ranks with some help from a famous friend. Midwest Communications flipped CHR Hot 106.7 (WNFN) to Y’all 106.7. The celebrity guest in question was country legend Randy Travis, who christened the classic country format with his own “Forever and Ever, Amen.”

Joining Travis in the studio was Brand Manager Ron Allen to commemorate the launch. Ron Allen, who currently serves as the Brand Manager for Nashville’s 96.3 JACK-fm, will take on programming responsibilities for the new brand.

Of the dive into a country-saturated market, Allen said, “We fully appreciate that the country format in Nashville is crowded, but we believe there is still an opportunity to serve the community and be successful in this lane.”

Midwest Communications CMO Mary Kay Wright said, “Nashville is a market already rich in great country programming, but we feel that this unique 80’s and 90’s-based format will bring country listeners an exciting new option. It’s such an honor to have Randy Travis as part of our Y’all 106.7 launch. He isn’t just a top artist from the 80’s, he helped define the best of what country music was then and still is today.”