Horizon Media Adds Podcast Marketing Division

Global marketing agency Horizon Media is expanding its audio practice to include a dedicated team solely focused on podcast advertising. The “Center of Excellence,” as the team is called, will be a division of the company’s performance-based marketing arm, Horizon Next.

As reported by Marketing Brew, the Center of Excellence will play a more significant role in the planning process for podcast ad buys and develop unique best practices tailored to each brand’s needs. Horizon Next clients such as eharmony, Sleep Number, and Turo are already working with the Center of Excellence, with podcast investments from these clients increasing 70% in the past 10 months.

The move aims to attract more clients to invest in podcast advertising through Horizon, including those who don’t currently advertise on podcasts or work with other agencies for podcast campaigns.