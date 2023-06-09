SiriusXM Making A Call To MRKT With Mad Money Men

Starting Monday, June 12, CNBC Fast Money contributors Guy Adami and Dan Nathan, premiere a live show on SiriusXM. MRKT Call focuses on discussing the top market-moving business headlines of the day, covering topics such as the economy, breaking news from Wall Street, corporate earnings, economic data, and interest rate decisions. MRKT Call airs Mondays at noon on SXM’s Business Radio channel.

Adami is the co-founder of RiskReversal Media and currently serves as the Director of Advisor Advocacy at Private Advisor Group. Nathan is a co-founder and principal of RiskReversal Advisors, offering consulting services to investment banks, advisors, and private companies.