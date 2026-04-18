Help Shape CRS: 2027 Agenda Committee Apps Now Open

Country Radio Broadcasters is looking for volunteers from across the Country radio industry to help develop panels, discussions, and workshops for the next Country Radio Seminar. Applications are now open for the CRS 2027 Agenda Committee, with a May 1 deadline.

Brittani Johnson will chair the 2027 committee, with Krista Hayes (BMG/Broken Bow Records) and Kevin Callahan (Pamal Broadcasting) serving as Vice Chairs.

Applicants must be available for mandatory in-person planning sessions in Nashville, August 3–5, and must also be available to attend CRS 2027, scheduled for March 17–19, 2027, in Nashville. Committee members receive complimentary CRS 2027 registration; travel and lodging remain the individual’s responsibility.

Applications can be completed at the CRS website, with additional information via CRB’s Sheree Latham.