Sacramento’s 98 Rock Moves Kanan to Morning Drive

Audacy’s 98 Rock (KRXQ) Sacramento has reshuffled its weekday lineup, moving Abe Kanan from afternoons to morning drive with the debut of Abe Kanan Mornings. KRXQ newcomer Michael “Marty” Whitney will steer afternoon drive.

Kanan, a radio veteran with over two decades of experience, moves to mornings after leading afternoons since 2024. Whitney has logged decades of experience as a radio host and producer, joining KRXQ from Local Media San Diego, where he worked as a Lead Morning Show Host for over 6 years. Before that, he served as a Beats 1 Radio Content Specialist at Apple.

Additionally, Ashley O will host 98 Rock middays.

98 Rock Brand Manager Andy Hawk said, “With his strong history in Northern California and A+ talent, Marty is the perfect fit for 98 Rock. Our listeners are going to love and connect with his infectious, friendly energy and heart for the community. We are amped to have Abe lead our mornings. Combined with Ashley O in middays, and Marty taking over afternoons, this lineup is designed to dominate the dial and carry forward the legacy of this iconic Sacramento brand.”

Whitney said, “I am overjoyed and honored to contribute to the great winning legacy of 98 Rock in Sacramento with the support of Andy Hawk, Aaron Miller, Ryan Castle, and Dave Richards. Born in the Bay and raised in the Sierra, I started as a Sacramento radio listener in the crowd at Metallica’s July 23, 1994, Cal Expo show. Now destiny and luck have brought me to serve my NorCal community as the afternoon voice of the legendary 98 Rock! We’re ready to roll in and ride the lightning.”