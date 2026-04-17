Your Show or Digital: What Matters Most?

Today’s personalities are expected to do everything: host a radio show, a podcast, a YouTube channel, and stay active on all the socials. “Is our show or digital more important?” That’s a question I hear often from talent and programmers.

In many ways, today’s talent has the same opportunity that made Howard Stern the “King of All Media.” Being visible across multiple platforms can absolutely help build your personal brand. But there’s always one limiting factor: time.

So where should you focus first?

The return on investment now favors your radio show, with digital as an important extension. Watching trends is an essential practice because they change so fast. Note that radio revenue is not growing, and digital is growing rapidly.

The challenge is that most shows don’t have producers, phone screeners, or even interns in many top-50 markets. That’s why success today requires mastering time management.

One way to create more time is to prerecord more of your show. Many syndicated programs do this effectively; they sound live and deliver strong ratings.

Show & Digital Priorities

1. The Radio Show

Your biggest paycheck is most likely coming from your radio show, including endorsements and paid appearances. The stronger your show becomes, the stronger your podcasts, videos, and social media presence become.

Do the work. Plan captivating A-level content consistently. Master the fundamentals of execution and build your character.

When the show is great, you have a large body of content to repurpose across multiple platforms.

2. On-Demand Content

Ratings are a game of inches. Every tune-in and quarter-hour matters, especially in condensed PPM markets. That’s why on-demand content is a must.

Listeners expect to be able to hear your content whenever they want. Posting the full show daily (audio-coded for Nielsen) can generate additional tune-ins and listening occasions.

The KVJ Show in West Palm Beach streams its morning show live on YouTube through KVJ TV. Several top shows are now doing the same, while creating additional ratings and revenue opportunities.

Post highlights and benchmark segments as well. Clips encourage sampling and satisfy listeners who don’t have time for the full show.

Progressive shows now post both audio and video highlights daily.

3. Social Media

Social media is a powerful tool for deepening your brand and expanding your audience. It’s marketing, awareness, and engagement for your brand. Shows are also generating revenue through platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

Caution: Avoid making the mistake that some large corporate broadcasters make: totally replacing talent-forward entertainment with constant pleading for clicks.

The smart rule is: “Content first, clicks second.”

Video travels

Studios well into the top-100 markets are now equipped with cameras to stream live or capture moments from the show. Grab funny or emotional moments in the studio, and post content from your personal life.

A great example is Tino Cochino, who has built an impressive online video presence. His short-form content, mostly on Instagram and TikTok, works because he’s funny, engaging, and vulnerable.

4. Original Podcasts

Original podcasts are another opportunity to extend your brand. If you have a strong interest or passion outside the show, a podcast can attract new fans and create sponsorship opportunities.

The Digital Content Pyramid

The radio show The full show podcast & highlight clips Social media & video Original podcast