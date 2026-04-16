Women To Watch: Cherise Richards; 94.9 WQMX, Akron

“I want my listeners to feel like I’m right there in their cubicle having a real conversation,” Cherise Richards says. “Whether it’s on the air, the text line, or social media, I just try to be a bright spot in their day.” That mindset defines her work at Rubber City Radio’s WQMX.

Richards currently serves as midday host, Assistant Program Director, and Music Director, while also hosting a weekend show on 107.3 Alternative Cleveland. Her multifaceted role allows her to shape both the sound of the station and the talent behind it.

“As Assistant Program Director, I’m helping develop eight part-time personalities, all live,” she explains. “There’s no voice tracking. That real-time experience matters, especially for people coming up in this business.”

Her journey began in Cleveland at CBS Radio, where she started on the street team and took every opportunity to learn the industry from the ground up.

“I did everything I could; board op, fill-in on-air, producing morning shows,” she says. “I just wanted to understand every piece of the puzzle.”

That foundation continues to influence her approach today, especially in her role as Music Director. “I help decide what we play, but it’s also about building relationships with labels, with artists, and most importantly, with our listeners.”

Richards’ brand thrives on relatability. As a wife and mother, she naturally integrates lifestyle content into her show and social platforms. “My audience is looking for real, relatable, and informational content with some humor thrown in,” she says. “Whether it’s a recipe we tried, a book I loved, or new music dropping on Friday, I like sharing things that connect us.”

Her commitment to connection extends far beyond content. Richards is deeply involved in community initiatives that support and uplift women. “I’m proud to co-chair Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build Project,” she says. “It’s about women coming together to build a home for another woman in our community. That’s powerful.”

She also supports organizations like The Healing Sanctuary and works alongside Cleveland Clinic Akron General to help provide free mammograms. “We have a responsibility to show up for our community, especially for women who need support.”

In an evolving media landscape, Richards believes authenticity is the defining trait of top talent. “Being ‘A-level’ today means being real,” she says. “Radio isn’t just cracking the mic anymore. It’s understanding what matters to your audience in the moment and showing up on social media in a meaningful way too.”

That balance is where she stands out, blending music-driven programming with personal storytelling. “On-air, it’s about the music, but in a way that connects,” she explains. “From introducing new singles to helping listeners push through their workday, everything I do is intentional.”

And when it comes to social content? “I’m all over the place, and I think that’s what works,” she laughs. “I read, I cook, I love nature, but my sense of humor is what really stands out. If I can make someone laugh, I’ve done my job.”

Richards sees the future of radio tied directly to investing in the next generation. “We need to give young people real opportunities,” she says. “Live radio, real reps, that’s how they learn. There’s so much automation now, but nothing replaces real experience.”

Her advice for women entering the industry is grounded in both realism and encouragement. “If you’re passionate about it, go for it, but know it takes time and effort,” she says. “Find your support system, the people who push you to be better and want to see you win.”

As for what’s next, Richards is staying open to wherever the journey leads. “I’m just going with the flow,” she says. “Continuing to work hard, grow my network, and create opportunities for my career, my brand, and my life. Whatever’s meant to happen will happen.”

Instagram: @cheriseonair