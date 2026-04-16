Kennedy Elsey of Boston’s Mix 104.1 Is MIW’s 2026 Airblazer

Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio’s Airblazer Award goes to women redefining leadership in the industry, and this year, it’s headed to Boston with Kennedy Elsey. The Karson & Kennedy co-host on Audacy’s Mix 104.1 (WKAF) has been named the 11th recipient.

The honor, presented in partnership with Talentmasters Morning Show Boot Camp, is selected by the prior year’s honoree. Elsey was nominated by 2025 Airblazer Karen Carson of Karen Carson In The Morning on Audacy’s NEW 102.7 (WNEW) in New York. Beyond her morning show, Elsey serves on the board of Samaritans, a Boston-area suicide prevention organization, and founded “Kennedy’s Wicked Long Walk,” which has raised more than $100,000 for suicide prevention efforts across Massachusetts over two years.

Previous MIW Airblazers include Delilah, Dana Cortez, DeDe McGuire, and Angela Yee.

MIW Board President Sheila Kirby said, “The MIW Airblazer Award honors women who are redefining what it means to lead in radio, and Kennedy Elsey is a standout example of that evolution. She brings a rare combination of authenticity, sharp wit, and fearless honesty to the mic, while using her platform and voice to create meaningful impact in her community. Kennedy represents the future of our industry, bold, influential, deeply connected, and unapologetically herself!”

Carson stated, “I’m proud to nominate Kennedy Elsey as this year’s Airblazer recipient. She has a way of connecting with her audience that feels genuine and personal, both on the air and in everyday life. What really stands out is her willingness to be open and honest about her own experiences. That kind of authenticity takes courage, and it’s something people truly respond to.”

Elsey added, “I’m incredibly honored to receive this year’s MIW Airblazer Award, and let’s be honest, also a little shocked they’re encouraging this level of chaos. To be in the same sentence as the women who have won this award is humbling. These are the voices I learned from, the standard I’ve been chasing, and the reason I believed there was space for someone like me in this industry in the first place, so now to be mentioned alongside them is pretty surreal.”

The award will be presented August 7 at MSBC in Cleveland.