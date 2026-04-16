vCreative Links Cloud AutoDub to WideOrbit Aurora, ZettaCloud

Broadcast workflow software provider vCreative has added Cloud AutoDub integrations with two of radio’s most widely deployed automation systems. The technology’s synthesis is now live with WideOrbit Aurora and RCS’s ZettaCloud.

For stations already running vCreative alongside either platform, the integration removes the manual steps that have long separated production from automation. Spots are automatically checked, processed, and delivered with the correct audio format, metadata, and companion files.

For multi-market operators running WideOrbit or Zetta across multiple markets, centralized control reduces the configuration variance that comes with managing station-by-station infrastructure.

vCreative CEO Mary DelGrande said, “With Cloud AutoDub, we’re eliminating the friction between production and playout, giving broadcasters faster turnaround, greater reliability, and the ability to scale effortlessly across markets. This is a foundational step toward the fully automated, cloud-native future of broadcast operations.”

RCS President and CEO Susan Larkin stated, “As we continue to evolve ZettaCloud, integrations like vCreative’s Cloud AutoDub play an important role in removing manual steps and reducing operational friction between production and playout. This kind of cloud-native automation gives customers the flexibility, efficiency, and control they need to modernize workflows.”

WideOrbit Managing Director and VP of Radio Automation William “Dub” Irvin added, “WideOrbit and vCreative’s existing automation and traffic integrations have already saved our customers millions of dollars, and our integration with Cloud Dub is poised to further strengthen the financial position of our customers.”