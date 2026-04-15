Phoenix’s AI Radio Station Welcomes Human Manager

Three months after launching 94.9 The Zone (KZON-HD2) with an all-AI lineup, Zelus Media Group is bringing in a human. Mike O’Donnell, one of the architects of the original KZON in the 1990s and 2000s, has been named Station Manager of the Phoenix outlet.

O’Donnell returns to broadcasting after 15 years in festivals, concerts, and brand activations. The Zone currently offers an all-AI on-air format in partnership with SonicTrek.ai, built around licensed, generative voice models of outside talent.

O’Donnell said, “This is not a nostalgia play. It’s a strategic re-entry into an underserved market that still values diverse adult alternative music discovery, lifestyle alignment, and authentic brand partnerships.”

Zelus owner Mike Cutchall said, “There’s equity in brands that meant something. But equity only works if you evolve the business model. Mike OD understands both.”