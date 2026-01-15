Phoenix Station Launches US Radio’s First All-AI On-Air Lineup

Two and a half years after the furor of “AI Ashley” introduced an artificial intelligence host to US radio, a Phoenix radio group is moving the concept beyond experimentation, opting for an entire on-air lineup of AI-generated talent on its new Alternative formatted signal.

Previously simulcasting KOAI’s “The Wow Factor,” Zelus Media Group has launched 94.9 The Zone (KZON-HD2) in partnership with SonicTrek.ai. Unlike prior AI-assisted formats that blended automation with live or tracked air talent, The Zone’s on-air presence is fully driven by licensed voice models of format programmer Dennis Constantine along with Nicole Sandler, Kevin Malvey, and Sean Marten.

SonicTrek.ai describes their approach as “AI-infused” rather than fully automated, emphasizing that real programmers and personalities remain central to the station’s sound and identity. The voices used on The Zone are licensed directly from the talent, with music selection, imaging philosophy, and format structure shaped by human programming decisions and executed through AI systems.

With The Zone, “Where Music Matters” becomes the fifth 24/7 AI-infused format launched by SonicTrek.ai since October, with AI technology support provided by Futuri Media.

Zelus Media Group CEO Michael Cutchall said, “We are excited to be partnering with SonicTrek.ai in what we believe is the continuous evolution of radio. Integrating human expertise and talent with cutting edge AI technology, that enhances the listener experience with localized music and content.”

SonicTrek.ai CEO Joel Denver said, “Mike Cutchall and the Zelus team are embracing the opportunity to re-engage listeners and re-energize sales with our new 100% localized AI-infused Triple A format, utilizing real personalities who have licensed their voices to us. We are excited to help make this happen.”

SonicTrek.ai Chief Revenue Officer Mike Agovino said, “Zelus presented us with the opportunity to develop a new format leveraging familiar localized voices within a tight window and ‘Where Music Matters’ answers that challenge in a big way. Moving forward, SonicTrek.ai will leverage the power of influential voices on both a national and local level to drive the impact of ai-infused audio even deeper into the market.”