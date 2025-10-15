SonicTrek.ai Launches AI Syndication Platform With Futuri

SonicTrek.ai announces the launch of an AI-driven audio syndication platform in partnership with Futuri Media. The company introduces localized, 24/7 formats using Futuri’s AI technology, voice talent, curated music, and writing for multiple markets.

Led by Joel Denver and Mike Agovino, SonicTrek.ai develops scalable and localized audio content. Its proprietary process integrates AI tools with production methods to create formats customized for specific audiences and regions.

As of its debut, the company has four continuous AI-driven formats. Phoebe.fm is a female-leaning alternative station developed by Dennis Constantine and hosted by Phoebe, a virtual on-air personality. MyCountry.fm is directed by famed Country programmer Charlie Cook. Starship.fm, created by Lee Abrams, features Classic Rock.

Lastly, CoolClassics.ai, designed by Brian Kelly, carries Classic Hits.

Denver said, “SonicTrek.ai is about creating authentic, localized experiences that resonate with listeners while leveraging the power of AI to deliver unmatched creativity and efficiency. We’re not just building brands; we’re crafting immersive audio worlds.”

Agovino added, “SonicTrek delivers on the long-failed promise of localized syndication and conversational AI. It’s real or maybe it isn’t, but it’s here today.”

Futuri CEO Daniel Anstandig commented, “SonicTrek and Futuri technologies are coming

together to make it possible for every station to have live and local content in every

daypart, based on what audiences care about right now in this moment. Why shouldn’t

audiences expect that their local station should be just as current as their social media feed at any moment? Now, Futuri and SonicTrek are making that possible in a plug-and-play format for broadcasters.”