Forecast 2026 to Explore the Battle for Media’s Throne

The question of who will rule the attention economy is no longer rhetorical; it’s existential. That’s the premise behind Watch the Throne: What Content Reigns in a New Media Kingdom? at Forecast 2026, taking place on November 12 at the Harvard Club of NYC.

The session, moderated by journalist and Stone Woods Media founder Gigi Stone Woods, will feature MediaCo Chief Revenue Officer Brian Fisher and Audacy Chief Programming Officer Jeff Sottolano. Together, they’ll discuss how traditional media powerhouses are building new strategies for dominance in the digital era — from hybrid monetization models and subscription partnerships to brand collaborations that blur the lines between content, commerce, and culture.

Watch the Throne is just one of the sessions exploring how the old guard of radio and television can remain competitive in an era where digital platforms are rewriting the rules of engagement. Other agenda topics include:

Freedom of the Press and the next wave of media challenges

What’s really happening in Washington and at the FCC

Competing with digital platforms for political and sports ad dollars

Private equity’s consolidation timeline

Success strategies for independents

Forecast’s lineup of speakers includes some of the most influential figures in American media and policy: First Amendment attorney Floyd Abrams, commentator Stephen A. Smith, NAB CEO Curtis LeGeyt, Nexstar President Sean Compton, and Cox Media Group Radio President Rob Babin, among dozens more.

The event will conclude with the presentation of Radio Ink’s 40 Most Powerful People in Radio and RBR+TVBR’s Top Broadcast Television Leaders, followed by the exclusive Broadcast Leadership Cocktail Reception.

