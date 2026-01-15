Stugotz Gets a Start Date on FOX Sports Radio

Last month, iHeartMedia revealed that Jon “Stugotz” Weiner was joining the company for a new syndicated radio companion to his Stugotz and Company podcast. We now know when Stugotz and Company LIVE! will debut in the afternoon lineup for FOX Sports Radio.

Originating from iHeartMedia’s South Florida studios, Stugotz and Company LIVE! will be carried on more than 270 FOX Sports Radio affiliates nationwide, starting Monday, January 19. The debut broadcast will coincide with the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship, which will be played just miles from the show’s studio as the Miami Hurricanes battle the Indiana Hoosiers.

Each full broadcast will also be released as a podcast immediately following the live airing.

The new show is part of a broader, long-term multiplatform agreement between Stugotz and iHeartMedia. The partnership includes the launch of the Stugotz Podcast Network with iHeartPodcasts, featuring upcoming original sports programming as well as established titles Stugotz and Company and God Bless Football.

Content from the network will be distributed across the iHeartRadio app, podcast platforms, and Stugotz’s YouTube channel.