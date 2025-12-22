Stugotz Moves To FOX Sports Radio; Isn’t Done With Le Batard Yet

Dan Le Batard Show co-host Jon “Stugotz” Weiner is making his return to live sports radio with iHeartMedia, signing a multi-year contract that will give him afternoons on the nationally syndicated FOX Sports Radio and his own podcast network starting in January.

Broadcasting from iHeartMedia’s South Florida studios, the show will air on more than 270 FOX Sports Radio affiliates, serving as a live radio extension of his Stugotz and Company podcast. In addition, the new Stugotz Podcast Network will launch immediately with iHeartPodcasts, housing Stugotz and Company and God Bless Football, with additional shows in development.

Stugotz rose to prominence on South Florida’s 790 The Ticket, co-hosting alongside Le Batard. When the show left ESPN in 2021, he continued on with Le Batard at Meadowlark Media, from which he has stepped back in recent months. Despite rumors of a falling out with Le Batard, Stugotz confirmed he will continue appearing with Meadowlark in a limited capacity.

Stugotz stated, “There was a ton of interest and a lot of great conversations, but it became obvious to me rather quickly that iHeart and FOX Sports Radio were going to be the landing spot. I miss doing live radio, and I was looking for a partner to grow my two existing podcasts and help us build out a network. To be able to partner with the biggest and best digital company on the planet – and host a daily, two-hour live radio show with two Hall of Famers, Dan Patrick and Colin Cowherd, as lead-ins – is a place, quite frankly, I never imagined arriving at, and an opportunity I wasn’t going to pass up.”

FOX Sports Radio SVP of Sports Programming Scott Shapiro said, “This is a very exciting day for iHeart and FOX Sports Radio. I can assure you there is no one in the world like Stugotz — and I’m not entirely sure whether that’s a compliment or not. His uniquely bold and sometimes outrageous takes on the world of sports and culture will create a wildly unpredictable yet always entertaining destination for sports fans everywhere.”

iHeartPodcasts President Will Pearson added, “Stugotz has built one of the most passionate and engaged communities in sports audio, and bringing that energy into a larger multiplatform universe is exactly the kind of expansion we love to champion. We’re

thrilled to welcome him to the iHeartPodcasts family.”