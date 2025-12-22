Nicole Alvarez Finds An ‘Alt’ Home In LA Radio Return

Nicole Alvarez is returning to Los Angeles radio, this time on iHeartMedia’s Alt 98.7 (KYSR). The SoCal personality, who spent 23 years at Audacy’s KROQ before departing in August, will fill in for hosts over the holidays and remain part of Alt’s on-air staff going forward.

Alvarez will host middays the week of December 22, filling in for Christen Limon, and take over afternoon drive the week of December 29 for Booker & Stryker. Her role beyond that is yet to be announced.

Alvarez began her career at 18 and went on to become one of KROQ’s best-known voices. Beyond radio, she has co-hosted Loveline with Dr. Drew Pinsky, presented at the Billboard Music Awards, and serves on the Recording Academy’s Rock Committee

iHeartMedia SVP of Alternative and Rock Programming and Alt 98.7 Program Director Lisa Worden said, “I have had the pleasure of working with Nicole in the past and am lucky to call her a dear friend. She’s been a ‘Voice of L.A.’ for 23 years, and I couldn’t be more excited to have her on the Alt 98.7 airwaves.”

Alvarez said, “After 23 years in Los Angeles radio, I’ve learned that real chapters don’t close, they level up. I’m deeply grateful for everything KROQ gave me, and completely clear about what’s next. Alt 98.7 is the future, built by people I trust and respect. I plan to be their biggest ally. I’m walking in focused, grounded, and ready to do the best work of my career. Proud to be a special guest in their house.”