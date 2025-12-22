iHeart Milwaukee Updates WISN Lineup With Yount and Goch

iHeartMedia Milwaukee’s NewsTalk 1130 WISN will have a new lineup for the new year. Starting January 2, Midday host Benjamin Yount will move to morning drive, with Jason Goch stepping into the midday slot. Goch will also provide newscasts for Yount’s show.

Yount has been with WISN since 2018, also serving as News Director, and fills the spot being vacated by 25-year station veteran Jay Weber. Goch, a frequent WISN guest host, brings more than two decades of experience in talk formats, including sports and general-interest radio.

The remainder of WISN’s weekday schedule will remain unchanged.

Yount said, “WISN has always been about serving Wisconsin with smart, honest conversation, and I’m honored to take on morning drive. Our listeners count on us to start their day informed and engaged, and I’m excited to continue that in a new time slot while keeping the same commitment to strong local coverage.”

Goch remarked, “WISN is one of the most respected talk stations in the country, and I’m thrilled to join the lineup. Midday is a great opportunity to connect with listeners on the issues that matter most, and I’m excited to contribute both on the air and in supporting WISN’s live, local mornings.”

WISN Program Director Jerry Bott commented, “This lineup builds on WISN’s momentum and reflects our focus on serving listeners with strong, credible voices throughout the day. Benjamin has earned the trust of our audience and brings proven ratings success to morning drive, while Jason is a terrific addition whose experience and versatility strengthen our local programming bench.”