WISN’s Jay Weber Announces New Chapter After 35 Years on Air

After a 35-year run with the station, iHeartMedia Milwaukee’s NewsTalk 1130 WISN morning host Jay Weber will conclude his daily role on The Jay Weber Show later this month, while he transitions to a new audio chapter with the company.

Beginning in Spring 2026, he will host a twice-weekly podcast modeled after his signature commentary, conversation, and insight that have long defined his show. Weber will also continue contributing to WISN programming and station initiatives.

Weber said, “It has been an incredible honor to wake up Wisconsin for the past 35 years, and I’m grateful to every listener who has made this show part of their morning routine. I’m not retiring — just shifting formats — and I’m excited to continue the conversation in a new twice-weekly podcast.”

WISN Program Director Jerry Bott said, “Jay Weber has been one of the best talk show hosts in America for a long time. He’s built a bond of trust and credibility with his listeners, and after 35 years on the daily morning clock, transitioning to a twice-weekly podcast is much-deserved while still delivering for his loyal listeners. We fully support Jay with his decision and are proud to help him continue his legacy on the iHeart podcast platform.”