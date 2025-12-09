Knight’s ‘Music Saved Me’ Podcast Added to Rock Hall Archives

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has added episodes of the Buzz Knight Media Productions podcast Music Saved Me to its official library and archives. The inclusion follows the Rock Hall’s previous addition of Knight’s Takin A Walk podcast in 2024.

Created by veteran media executive Buzz Knight and hosted by TV and radio personality Lynn Hoffman, among the episodes archived are interviews with Train’s Pat Monahan, Run-DMC’s Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider, Def Leppard’s Rick Allen, Shinedown’s Brent Smith, and singer-songwriters Beth Nielsen Chapman, Mary Gauthier, and Lauren Monroe, among others.

Episodes were selected for their contribution to chronicling music’s therapeutic and transformative power across generations.

Knight said, “I’m honored to donate Music Saved Me to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Lynn Hoffman has created something truly special with this podcast—capturing deeply personal stories that demonstrate music’s ability to heal, inspire, and literally save lives. Preserving these conversations in the Rock Hall’s archives ensures that future generations can witness the profound impact music has on the human spirit.”

Hoffman added, “Honored and thrilled to be part of Buzz Knight Media’s donation of Takin A Walk and now Music Saved Me podcast episodes to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Library and Archives, preserving the profound stories of how music has healed, inspired, and shaped the lives of artists and fans alike for generations to come.”