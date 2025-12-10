Inner Banks Radiothon Raises $105K for NC Families in Need

Inner Banks Media raised $105,305 during its two-day Operation Santa Claus radiothon supporting the Salvation Army in Greenville and Morehead City. The event collected money, toys, and winter coats for families needing assistance this season.

The Greenville broadcast with support from Greenville Fire and Rescue raised $54,755, while the Morehead City broadcast raised $50,550. The collected funds are used to purchase gifts, food, and clothing for families vetted by the Salvation Army. Both communities have reported increased requests for assistance throughout the season.

Operation Santa Claus began more than thirty years ago with Greenville Fire and Rescue. IBX Media has raised more than $750,000 through its radiothons since joining the initiative in 2009.

Greenville Salvation Army Lt. Jennifer Gallagher said, “We’re up to 484 families this year, 931 angels. These are families that are still coming in requesting help and we vet them. The numbers keep climbing and climbing”.

Inner Banks Media President Henry Hinton said, “We can’t thank the community enough. This is the most important thing we do each year because it’s about helping people at Christmas. The thought of a child having nothing on Christmas morning is not acceptable, and I am blown away at the generosity of our listeners who do this every year”.

Morehead City Salvation Army chapter’s Lt. Susan Garland said, “As we get closer to Christmas, the needs seem to increase. When those children wake up on Christmas morning, we’re going to make sure they don’t know the struggles their parents are going through”.

