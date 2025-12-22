iHeartMedia Launching Video Podcast Support In 2026

As video podcasting becomes the platform’s new boom, iHeartMedia will bring full-length video to its podcast platform, giving creators the ability to distribute video episodes directly through the iHeartRadio app, while keeping full control over rights and monetization.

The expansion, aiming for launch in early 2026, positions iHeart as the first major radio broadcast company platform to integrate open video distribution alongside traditional podcast feeds. Creators will be able to upload video episodes via their existing RSS feeds, with no revenue share or hosting restrictions.

This announcement comes days after iHeartMedia and Netflix struck an exclusive video podcasting partnership, also set to launch in early 2026, bringing more than 15 iHeart titles to Netflix, including The Breakfast Club.

iHeartMedia Chairman and CEO Bob Pittman said the move reflects podcasting’s natural evolution. “While audio remains the backbone of the podcast medium, video podcasting is now emerging as a completely separate and incremental form. Providing this new video distribution capability for free to our creators is an additional testament to our continuing focus on creators’ success.”

iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group CEO Conal Byrne added, “As content has become more popular and podcast creators have become true stars, we’ve seen a natural trend: Creative audio content is becoming more valuable to more platforms. As the No. 1 podcast publisher, iHeart provides the scale, credibility, and expertise to help creators grow and retain their audience – now including video.”