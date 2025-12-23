JVC Broadcasting Partners With L.I. Town For Toy Drive

JVC Broadcasting and the Town of Brookhaven, NY, turned local airwaves into a community rally point on December 12, as JVC’s six Nassau–Suffolk stations joined a daylong toy drive that delivered record-setting donations for thousands of Long Island children.

The INTERFACE Toy Drive brought JVC Broadcasting on-air talent together with town officials, volunteers, and sponsors, encouraging listeners to donate new, unwrapped toys throughout the day. The effort resulted in the largest single-day toy collection in the event’s history as donations from the drive provided holiday gifts for more than 7,500 children, from infants through age 15.

JVC Broadcasting President/CEO John Caracciolo commented, “This is what local radio and local government working together is all about. When you bring the community together around a cause, incredible things happen.”

Make sure your station’s charitable holiday actions are added to Radio Ink’s Season of Giving Tally. Send your good news to our Editor-in-Chief Cameron Coats. To see every story and contribution from this year’s Tally click here. Subscribe to our daily headlines email and follow Radio Ink on Instagram for updates as they happen.