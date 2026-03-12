What Makes Radio Stronger Now? Top Industry Leaders Weigh In

Most days, there is no shortage of doom and gloom talk for radio, both outside and inside the industry. But AM/FM refuses to yield. It is adapting, expanding, and in many ways, coming into its own in ways that would have been hard to imagine just a few years ago.

Local connections deepen. The storytelling is sharper. The reach is broader than ever.

The voices that know this best aren’t analysts or observers. They’re the people forging the way every single day, building audiences, developing talent, forging advertiser relationships, and finding new ways to make radio indispensable in people’s lives.

Radio Ink‘s April issue features our Top 20 Leaders in Radio. As these executives and operators drive the industry’s evolution, we asked each of them:

What’s a part of radio that you think is stronger today than it was five years ago and why?

What came back was a portrait of an industry that has been tested, sharpened, and renewed.

“There is no question that digital advertising and other options have challenged us to be stronger in local direct sales. There is still nothing that beats sitting face to face with a local business to learn their needs and show them how radio can fill them. Numbers can aid when telling our story, but training our people to focus on the advertiser instead of pushing ratings numbers has made us stronger.”

“Radio’s ability to create culturally relevant, community-rooted connection is stronger than ever. As media fragments and algorithms mediate more experiences, trusted voices and authentic storytelling matter more. Radio still reaches people at scale, but today it also serves as a bridge that connects in ways that feel human, credible, and immediate.”

“Five years ago, many hosts and personalities saw digital as something separate from the show. Today, the best talent recognizes that great content deserves a longer life. They are more open to extending the moment through clips, social platforms, podcasts, and video. Many are also using their own social platforms to amplify the station’s content, which deepens the connection with audiences and expands the reach of the brand. Radio and digital now complement each other. Radio creates the moment. Digital amplifies it.“

