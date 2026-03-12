Women To Watch: Stella Bianco, Cumulus Media Buffalo

For Stella Bianco, radio is about more than music and microphones; it’s about building genuine relationships with listeners. As Production Director for Cumulus Media Buffalo, Stella plays a key role both behind the scenes and on the air for multiple stations.

Bianco has many responsibilities. “I am the Production Director for the Cumulus Media cluster in Buffalo,” Stella explains. “I’m also an Assistant Producer/on-air with the Shredd & Ragan Morning Show on 97 Rock and host my own show from 7-midnight on 103.3 The Edge.”

Rock radio has long been associated with a specific demographic, but Stella has helped expand that perception. “Being in the classic/alternative rock world, you would think my average listener is a middle-aged, blue-collar man looking for a quick laugh on their way to work,” she says. But her presence on the Shredd & Ragan Show has helped shift that dynamic.

“Having me join the show has brought in a wave of women who love hearing a different perspective on current events,” she explains. “I am not just some live laugh track, but I bring fresh new content that may have not been there before.” Her approach is rooted in relatability and authenticity. “I like to think of myself as the friend you take to run errands with,” Bianco says. “When I’m speaking with my listener, I’m speaking with my friend.”

She adds that connection is the most important element of her brand. “The vibes are that we are on the phone catching up on what’s going on with life around our city, and maybe a little fun fact about the song that just played on the radio.”

Part of Bianco’s connection with listeners comes from simply being herself, including a laugh that has unexpectedly become her signature. “It was unintentional, but my laugh is the most viral thing about me,” she says. “People know me for the way I laugh. It’s loud, it’s contagious.”

That authenticity also extends to how much of her personal life she shares with listeners. “They know what is going on in my personal life because I am not scared of peeling back and being vulnerable with my audience,” she explains. “Being okay with embarrassing yourself once in a while and getting personal is a great way to advance in your media endeavors.”

Beyond the studio, Bianco is deeply committed to community involvement. One of the projects she helps lead each year is the station’s annual Toy Drive during the holidays, which partners with Alex Tuch of the Buffalo Sabres to collect toys for children across Western New York. “Right around Christmas, we partner and collect toys for organizations that give to children each year,” she says.

Another initiative that has become especially meaningful is her station’s involvement in Giving Day for Golisano Children’s Hospital. “Giving Day will be our third year doing this,” she says. “The joy that we get out of helping raise money for mothers and children who need it the most is incredibly rewarding.”

“Golisano Children’s Hospital does incredible things for families in need of medical care. They are nonprofit and offer some of the most advanced medical treatment, and I couldn’t be more grateful to be part of something so big.”

As Bianco becomes more established in her career, she’s also exploring new ways to bring people together outside of radio. “I’m currently working on creating a social club that can be looked at as someone’s second living room,” she says. The concept is centered on connection, something she believes people need now more than ever. “A space for people to make new friends and embrace their inner child,” she explains. Her goal is to make the concept a reality within the next year. “By the end of this year, I would love to bring this idea to life and create a new vibe for my community.”

When asked what it takes to be top-tier talent today, Stella says adaptability is just as important as personality. “It’s all about authenticity and adapting to the fast changes happening in our industry,” she says. She believes success now requires consistency across platforms and departments. “Stay consistent with the content you put out there and always find new ways to reach different audiences,” she explains. “Also, being cross-trained in different departments. The more you know, the more valuable you become.”

Reaching younger audiences will also require the industry to embrace evolving technology. “Technology will always advance; we need to think of it as our friend, not our enemy,” she says. “As long as it’s not watering down our originality, it’s okay to walk hand in hand with it.”

For women entering the business, Bianco’s advice centers around confidence and authenticity. “Be your authentic self and show yourself the respect you deserve,” she says. She believes grounding yourself in your identity makes it easier to navigate challenges. “When you stay grounded like that, it makes it difficult for anyone to waver you.”

Her final advice is simple but powerful. “Know that you deserve to be in the position you are in,” she says. “What you bring to the table is different, and it’s going to help grow your brand. Make mistakes, express your opinions, and lean on your fellow women for support.

Follow Stella Bianco on Instagram: @stellab213 and check out Giving Day for Kids.