You Can Track the Click, But Who Created It?

Spend enough time in media planning meetings these days, and you’ll eventually hear the question: Can we track it? The conversation rarely starts with whether a campaign built awareness, whether people remembered the brand, or even whether it influenced sales.

Instead, the focus quickly turns to clicks, conversions, and dashboards that show exactly where a consumer tapped, searched, or filled out a form.

There’s no question that modern attribution tools have made marketing more measurable than ever before. In many ways, that precision is incredibly valuable. But there’s also a quiet blind spot hiding inside performance marketing that doesn’t get talked about often enough.

Most attribution models measure the last step in the customer journey, not the moment when someone first became interested. Before someone clicks, searches, or visits a website, something has to create the reason they click in the first place. And that’s where influence media — especially radio — continues to play an important role.

In today’s media conversations, influence often gets overlooked because it’s harder to measure than clicks. Performance marketing is very good at showing us what happened, but it doesn’t always explain why it happened. Why did someone suddenly search for a brand they hadn’t considered before? Why did a particular dealership, restaurant, or farm supply store feel familiar when the moment came to make a decision?

The answer often traces back to exposure that happened earlier — moments that didn’t generate an immediate click but planted the idea. Radio has always been particularly strong in those moments because it lives inside the rhythm of everyday life.

People hear it on their commute, in trucks and tractors, in shops and offices, and in the routines where they are working, driving, and living their lives rather than scrolling through a screen. That consistent presence builds something powerful over time: familiarity and trust.

When the moment finally arrives to search online, visit a website, or walk into a store, the brand that already feels familiar often wins. The click may happen online, but the influence that created it may have started somewhere else entirely.

This is one of the challenges with modern media measurement. Attribution models naturally favor whatever happens last. If someone hears a radio ad during their morning drive, thinks about it during the day, and later searches for the brand on their phone, the dashboard will almost always credit the search ad.

But the idea didn’t start there. It started earlier, when the brand first entered the consumer’s mind. That earlier influence rarely appears in attribution reports, yet it often plays a meaningful role in the path to purchase.

You can see this dynamic across industries that rely heavily on local demand — retail, automotive, agriculture, healthcare, and restaurants. Ask the operators responsible for actually bringing customers through the door, and radio still comes up in the conversation. Not because it generates the final click, but because it builds the familiarity and momentum that lead people to take action.

Performance marketing excels at capturing demand once it exists. Radio often helps create that demand in the first place.

For radio sellers, that distinction matters. The challenge isn’t proving that radio works — most local businesses already understand that it does. The opportunity is helping advertisers see how radio fits into a modern marketing strategy where so much of the conversation revolves around dashboards and attribution models.

One helpful way to guide that conversation is to walk buyers or local businesses through a few simple questions.

Does your marketing strategy need to:

• Reach consumers during their daily routines — not just when they’re scrolling

• Build familiarity and trust before someone begins searching online

• Keep your brand top-of-mind in your local community

• Reach an entire market, not just the people currently online

• Deliver consistent frequency that reinforces your message over time

• Support other channels like search, social media, and website traffic

If the answer to several of those questions is yes, radio likely plays an important role in the media mix.

Digital platforms are incredibly effective at capturing intent once a consumer begins searching or engaging online. Radio excels at something different — building awareness, familiarity, and trust before that moment ever happens. When the two work together, the results can be powerful.

Radio builds the interest. Digital captures the action.

Many of the behaviors digital marketing measures are influenced by exposure that happened earlier — moments that rarely appear in dashboards but often shape the decision that follows.

Because at the end of the day, you can track the click, but you still have to create the reason someone clicks.