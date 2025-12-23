‘Greatness Is Not About You; It’s About Who You Serve’

I heard the above quote recently, and it hit me harder than I expected. Maybe because it’s simple. Maybe because it’s true. Or maybe because, as we roll through the holiday season, we’ve all seen the incredible things radio stations do in their communities. Food drives. Toy drives. Radiothons, etc. All of it matters. All of it is good.

But here’s the question that’s been sticking with me:

What happens if we bring that spirit of service down from the station level… to the individual level? What if, as we head into 2026, we stop waiting for what’s on the promotions calendar or the station’s various charity initiatives and instead ask ourselves: “What can I do? As a person… not a personality.”

No station logo. No live hits. No social mentions. Nothing to do with the brand — and everything to do with you. Just service. Quiet service. Human service…. because that’s the kind that shapes you in ways ratings never will.

Stations serve the public. It’s part of the job, the brand, the expectation. And they should. It’s one of radio’s greatest strengths. But personal service? That hits differently. It’s uncomfortable at first because nobody’s watching. It stretches you because the payoff isn’t measurable. It changes you because it puts you shoulder-to-shoulder with people you’d never normally meet.

I learned that during my years in Norfolk/Virginia Beach. After losing my mother to Alzheimer’s, I felt a tug to get involved (quietly) with the local Alzheimer’s Association. No grand plan. No station goal. I just showed up. I wasn’t “John from the radio.” I was just John, a son and a guy trying to help.

And here’s the truth: I got more out of that experience than anything I could’ve done on-air. I met people with stories I’ll never forget. I saw courage and heartbreak up close. I learned what real resilience looks like. That kind of service doesn’t make you a better air talent or PD.

It makes you a better human – and that makes you better at everything else.

We all know this business can get noisy. Ratings. Budgets. A.I. Consolidation. It’s easy to shrink your world down to call letters and deadlines. But service – personal service – blows your world back open again. It reconnects you with humanity. It deepens empathy. It rewires how you see people. And let’s be honest – isn’t that the core of what our business is supposed to be?

Connecting with real humans? If you want stronger talent. If you want more grounded leadership. If you want a healthier culture. This is how you build it.

So, here’s My Challenge – and It Starts With YOU!

As you prepare for the new year, challenge your entire staff — starting with yourself — to pick just one cause that matters to them personally. Not the station’s cause. Not the company-approved charity. Their cause. Ask them to give a couple of hours a month, their presence, their effort, and their humanity. And here’s the kicker: They can’t talk about it on-air.

No promos. No posts. No mentions. Just… do it. Do it because greatness is measured in service, not spotlight. Do it because it will make you a better person. Do it because the world needs people — not brands — to show up.

And if we, as individuals in this industry, start leading from a place of private service instead of public performance, radio becomes stronger, our communities become stronger, and we become stronger.

Greatness really isn’t about us. It’s about who we serve and maybe, just maybe, 2026 is the year we all prove it.