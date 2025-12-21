Radio’s Holiday Fundraising Drives Continue to Reach New Heights

Last week, Radio Ink’s 2025 Season of Giving Tally smashed all prior records for dollars raised by AM and FM stations across the U.S. Now, week No. 7 is done — and the stunning fundraising efforts we’ve seen up until December 21 are nothing short of remarkable.

The big dollar stories telling the power of broadcast radio during the holiday season begin in Chicago, where iHeartMedia’s radio stations raised $925,831 during its Lurie Children’s Radiothon supporting Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital. That was factored into last week’s grand totals.

Then came even bigger tales:

iHeartMedia in Houston raised more than $1,006,719 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

iHeartMedia in San Diego raised more $415,000 during the 8th annual Rady Children’s Giveathon

Beasley’s WXTU in Philadelphia raised $335,250 in the station’s annual St. Jude Cares for Country Kids Radiothon

Across town, Audacy’s support of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia saw WOGL “BIG 98.1” raised a total of $285,629 from listeners in its 24th annual radiothon, now named “Big 98.1 Loves Our Kids” after branding changes at the station since 2001.

Connoisseur Media’s WPLR-FM in New Haven raised $225,000 during the Chaz and AJ Crabtree Motor Group Toy Drive

Support to UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in Cleveland from WDOK “Star 102,” an Audacy station, totaled $224,800, raised through the station’s 23rd Rainbow Radiothon

In Fort Myers-Naples, Beasley’s WXKB-FM “B103.9” held its Turn Up for Toys Toy Drive and raised more than $26,000, while filling a box truck with bikes and toys for the Salvation Army

Hubbard Radio Classic Rocker WDRV “97.1 The Drive” in Chicago’s ninth annual “Operation Santa Paws” fundraising event attracted $36,063 in donations

WBEN Radio and WLKK “107.7 The Wolf” in Buffalo raised $132,000 during the 22nd annual SPCA Serving Erie County Radiothon. Proceeds from the Audacy stations’ effort supported pet and wildlife care services, shelter operations, and medical treatment.

Audacy’s WSSP-FM “105.7 The Fan,” WMYX and WXSS “103.7 Kiss FM” in Milwaukee collected more than $100,000 in toys and cash. Monetary donations support the Children’s Wisconsin Immediate Impact for Kids Fund.

In the Nation’s Capital, Audacy’s WLZL-FM “El Zol 107.9” raised over $100,000 during its 18th annual radiothon benefitting Children’s National Hospital.

Beasley’s WNKS-FM in Charlotte saw the Maney & LauRen Morning Show host the Secret Santa Radiothon, raising more than $25,000 for the Autism Strong Foundation during a 13-hour live broadcast

The latest efforts of note, as shared by Radio Ink on Monday, see notable efforts from Cumulus Media-owned stations.

In Indianapolis, WFMS-FM 95.5 and WJJK-FM 104.5 raised a combined $230,870 during St. Jude Radiothons held December 11-12. Top 40 sibling WZPL-FM 99.5 also got in on the action, and raised a healthy $824,983 during its Make-A-Wish Request-A-Thon, conducted December 5-6. The total brought Cumulus Media’s Indianapolis fundraising efforts to $1,055,853.

At Cumulus/Memphis, WGKX “KIX 106” raised $535,209 during its Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon on December 11. The one-day event marked the station’s highest total for the annual fundraiser.

Add up these fundraising efforts from local broadcasters in large and mid-sized markets, and more than $4.5 million in new charitable impact. This brings the cumulative tally to more than $20.2 million raised and collected this year — with more stories being shared this week by Radio Ink. This means it is possible that Radio will be able to surpass 2024’s Season of Giving Tally of $28.84 million. It will take everybody’s help!

Submit your good news to Radio Ink Editor-in-Chief Cameron Coats for inclusion in the national count.

