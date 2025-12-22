NAB Show Welcoming Attendees For 2026 Affair

The 2026 NAB Show will be held in Las Vegas from April 18–22, and registration is now open for the annual event that places a spotlight on production, distribution, and monetization across media, broadcast, and digital platforms.

Taking up three halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center, exhibits open on April 19, 2026.

Planning to go? Registration is now open, with early participants getting a free Show Floor Pass for a limited time. To receive it, use code “EM01” through January 31. Registrants will also receive 10% off a Premium Conference Pass or All Access Pass.

The 2026 event highlights advances across sports, AI, streaming, cloud-based workflows, and the creator economy. Professionals spanning broadcast, post-production, digital video, brand storytelling, and live content participate in sessions and on-floor experiences.

NAB Show 2026 also introduces a newly renovated Central Hall, following major updates at the LVCC.