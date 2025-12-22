Cumulus Stations In Two Markets Raise Over $1.5 Million For Charities

Cumulus Media stations in two distinct markets have raised a combined $1.5 million through December fundraising campaigns in support of organizations including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Make-A-Wish, and local organizations.

The efforts included radiothons, auctions, and donation drives conducted across the Indianapolis and Memphis markets this year.

In Indianapolis, WFMS-FM 95.5 and WJJK-FM 104.5 raised a combined $230,870 during St. Jude Radiothons held December 11-12. WFMS raised $151,814, while WJJK raised $79,056, including proceeds from a silent auction.

Top 40 sibling WZPL-FM 99.5 also got in on the action, and raised a healthy $824,983 during its Make-A-Wish Request-A-Thon, conducted December 5-6. The total brought Cumulus Media’s Indianapolis fundraising efforts to $1,055,853.

Additionally, WFMS held its Stuff the Studio Toy Drive on December 6 and 7. Station personalities collected toys at Walmart locations supporting Boys and Girls Clubs of Indianapolis.

Down in West Tennessee, WGKX “KIX 106” raised $535,209 during its Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon on December 11. The one-day event marked the station’s highest total for the annual fundraiser.

Cumulus Memphis VP/Market Manager Morgan Bohannon commented, “This is what local radio is all about — connecting with our listeners and making a real difference. We’re beyond proud of our team and grateful to our listeners for stepping up in such a big way in this extraordinary show of generosity and community spirit. St. Jude is a beacon of hope for families everywhere, and we’re honored to support their mission.”

KIX 106 Program Director Argo added, “This community never fails to amaze us. Every dollar raised helps St. Jude continue its lifesaving mission, and we couldn’t do it without the incredible support of the Mid-South.”

