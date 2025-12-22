Radio Ink Launches Inaugural Christian Radio Champions List

As Christian radio continues to grow in reach, impact, and influence across both commercial and non-commercial platforms, Radio Ink is proud to announce our first-ever issue focused exclusively on Christian radio, publishing in March, and with it a new list.

Radio Ink‘s 2026 Christian Radio Champions will honor the leaders, innovators, and mission-driven professionals fueling one of the most dynamic sectors in the industry. From Contemporary Christian Music and Christian hip-hop to talk formats and multilingual ministries, this format consistently drives deep listener connection and community service.

The inaugural Christian Radio Champions list will spotlight the on-air voices who are shaping the format with creativity, purpose, and excellence.

Who Can Be Nominated?

We’re seeking nominations across all corners of Christian radio, including:

On-air talent and programmers

General managers and market managers

Sales professionals and underwriters

Ministry team members

Format leaders in CCM, Christian rock, Christian hip-hop, and more

Innovators in Christian talk radio

Professionals at both English and non-English-language stations

Contributors from both commercial and non-commercial radio

Whether they’ve spent decades building the format or are emerging voices shaping its future, we want to hear about the people making Christian radio thrive.

How to Submit Nominations

Nominations are open now through January 9 at 8P ET/5P PT.

Submit your nominations HERE.