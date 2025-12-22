A NEW Achievement Rewards Foster Children With Toys

Audacy in New York’s WNEW-FM 102.7 is celebrating the collection of some 10,000 items during its third annual Karen Carson in the Morning toy drive. Donations supported Children’s Aid NYC and were designated for foster children across the New York area this holiday season.

Station hosts Karen Carson, Johnny Mingione and Anthony Malerba collected donations from November 24 through December 12. Children from Children’s Aid NYC appeared on air to encourage listener participation.

On December 10, Carson rode the Shellraiser roller coaster at the American Dream entertainment center in East Rutherford, N.J., until donations reached 5,000 toys, halfway to their collection goal.

